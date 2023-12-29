2 people charged in relation to shoplifting spree through downtown Olds

A Vulcan man and a Cochrane resident face charges in relation to a shoplifting incident that happened Thursday in Olds.

On Dec. 23, Olds RCMP responded to a call about a shoplifting incident at a business on 46th Street. On the way over, police were told that one suspect had left in a vehicle, while the second suspect was still in the store.

With help from the Didsbury RCMP, Olds RCMP were able to determine that the vehicle the suspect departed in was stolen. Officers set up a roadside stop, and arrested the driver without incident.

When the second suspect left the store, she was arrested too.

A search of the vehicle yielded products worth around $7,000 stolen from multiple businesses in the area. Police also seized a stolen licence plate, stolen drivers licence, a number of folding knives and an estimated 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Brandon Ross Keller, 32, of Vulcan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft over $5,000 – shoplifting and failure to comply.

Paige Ashlee, 19, of Cochrane, was charged with theft over $5,000 – shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released. They’re scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on Feb. 26.