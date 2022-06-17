2 products sold by Rocky Mountain Soap Company recalled

Two products, sold by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company, are being recalled by the business, while Health Canada is monitoring the situation. (Supplied/Rocky Mountain Soap Company) Two products, sold by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company, are being recalled by the business, while Health Canada is monitoring the situation. (Supplied/Rocky Mountain Soap Company)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina