2-vehicle collision north of Airdrie leaves 1 dead

An Edmonton man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, about two kilometres north of Veterans Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., Aidrie RCMP officers responded to a reports of a fatal collision.

Early investigation suggests that a southbound car rolled off the road, and in the process, caused a southbound van to drive into a ditch.

The car's driver, a 25-year-old Calgary man, was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the Foothills hospital.

The van's driver, a 56-year-old Edmonton man, was pronounced dead on scene. A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.