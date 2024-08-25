CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2-vehicle collision north of Airdrie leaves 1 dead

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    An Edmonton man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, about two kilometres north of Veterans Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

    At around 6:15 a.m., Aidrie RCMP officers responded to a reports of a fatal collision.

    Early investigation suggests that a southbound car rolled off the road, and in the process, caused a southbound van to drive into a ditch.

    The car's driver, a 25-year-old Calgary man, was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the Foothills hospital.

    The van's driver, a 56-year-old Edmonton man, was pronounced dead on scene. A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton with unknown injuries.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News