2024 Green Shirt Day campaign hoping to inspire 100K people to become organ donors
With more than 4,000 Canadians currently waiting for an organ transplant, the Green Shirt Day campaign is hoping to lower those numbers and inspire more people to sign their organ donor cards.
This year marks the sixth annual Green Shirt Day in honour of Logan Boulet, one of 16 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018.
His parents, Bernie and Toby Boulet, are happy Logan’s legacy has made such an impact.
“It was our story and then we realized how much it has impacted so many people and how it has impacted across Canada and across the world just to know that people are getting closer to a donation because of other people registering,” said Bernie.
Shortly before the crash, on his 21st birthday, Logan signed his organ donor card to honour his mentor and University of Lethbridge rugby coach Ric Suggitt, who died in 2017.
It would be a decision that helped save the lives of six people and ignite the Logan Boulet effect.
The movement inspired nearly 150,000 people across Canada to register as organ donors in the two months following the crash. This year’s campaign hopes to encourage another 100,000 people to register.
“We know that in a time of tragedy, a time in when you're having to make that decision you may not want to make that decision because you don't know what your angel person has wanted to do so it’s the fact that you've had that conversation with family that they know what your wishes are,” Bernie said.
Jan Clemis knows the importance of organ donations first-hand.
In 2014, her late husband had a double lung transplant and in 2018 her son, Blair, donated his kidney to her.
“Organ donation is very generational in that respect that we save lives that go on for decades and decades to influence other family members and live their best life and contribute,” Clemis said.
This year's campaign launch features a new logo and Blackfoot name designed by artist Dr. Hali Heavy Shield.
Following the crash, members of the Waywayseecappo First Nation in Manitoba gifted star blankets to the 16 families impacted by the crash as a way to show comfort and healing.
“The stars have great meaning for us,” Heavy Shield said. “There's lots of stories that go behind the stars - the seven brothers - and so for me, it's a symbol of hope.”
Buildings and structures across Canada, including Lethbridge City Hall, will light up green on April 7.
“The Logan Boulet effect has really told us that Logan’s story continues on and the impact of his story and what happened has made a difference,” Bernie said.
You can visit the Green Shirt Day website for more details or to learn how to register.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
Trend Line Poilievre's support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows no spending cuts, reinvigorated Heritage Fund in TV address ahead of budget
Alberta's premier told residents in a televised address Wednesday evening the province will not need to cut spending in its upcoming annual budget despite lower-than-anticipated revenues from oil and gas, and that her government intends to reinvigorate the Alberta Heritage Fund as a way to safeguard the province from earnings shortfalls.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Historic Jasper Park Lodge hosts reality TV lovebirds in The Bachelor
Alberta's Rocky Mountains are about to get 90 minutes of reality television fame.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Emergency crews called to 'crane incident' at Oakridge Park development in Vancouver
Police have closed a four-block stretch of Cambie Street Wednesday afternoon due to what they are describing as an "industrial accident" at the Oakridge Park development.
-
Health minister touts 'extraordinary progress' as B.C. sees longest walk-in clinic wait times in Canada
British Columbia walk-in clinics have the longest wait times in Canada, but the provincial health minister says the province has made "extraordinary progress" in providing primary care and is a model for the rest of the country.
-
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
Atlantic
-
Iriving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Halifax homelessness director says he's aware of rat problems at Victoria Park encampment
A recent rodent problem at a Halifax tent encampment is part of the reason why the city will close some of the city's encampments on Monday.
-
Waterloo Street encampment residents set to move into shipping containers
Melanie Vautour is the executive director of Fresh Start, a non-profit organization that overseas the tent encampment on Waterloo Street in Saint John, N.B.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise without cuts to people or services, finance minister says
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the province should prepare for a fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget — but there won't be cuts that result in a "deficit of services".
-
B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Police make 9 arrests, seize 21 stolen vehicles from Montreal area
On the same day the federal government announced millions of dollars in the fight against car theft, police said they dealt a 'heavy blow' to a stolen vehicle export network in Montreal.
-
Can Quebec lure more nurses back into the public system after going private?
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bylaw says police warned officers not to ticket 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators due to 'risk of escalation'
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Canadian government announces first step in action plan for Black public servants
The federal government announced support on Wednesday for Black public servants, but it comes amid a proposed class-action lawsuit suing the government for discrimination.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between city and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Police response to mental health calls back in spotlight after Kitchener shooting
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday in Kitchener, nearly a decade after 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Waterloo drivers are going slightly slower, new report says
Drivers in the City of Waterloo have slowed down slightly, but not by a lot, according to a new report.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Sudbury city councillor Gerry Montpellier has died, city announces
Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier has died, Greater Sudbury announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Province now investigating Winnipeg pipe leak, thousands told to cut water use
A sewage saga continues in Winnipeg, as 90,000 residents are being asked to cut down on their water use while the city battles a pipe leak that has spewed over 200-million-litres of untreated sewage into the Red River.
-
Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
-
Manitoba second youngest province, Millennials making up largest portion of population: new data
Millennials are now the largest generation by population in Manitoba and the province as a whole is the second-youngest in Canada, according to new data.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Sask. manufacturers say funding for workplace safety programs cut off
Saskatchewan manufacturers say funding for workplace safety programs has been cut off by the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB). The Manufacturers’ Safety Group believes it’s in retribution for not fully cooperating with a WCB audit.
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.