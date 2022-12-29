3 Calgarians named to Order of Canada along with Sidney Crosby, Eugene Levy and others

Three Calgarians joined such prominent names as Sidney Crosby, Rich Little, astronaut David Saint-Jacques and Eugene Levy on the list of the latest appointments to the Order of Canada, which were announced Thursday morning.

Dr. Michael Davis Hill of Calgary was named an Officer of the Order of Canada "for his major contributions to the advancement of acute stroke care and treatment at the provincial, national and international levels," according to the government website.

Banker William George Sembo was named a Member of the Order of Canada "for his expertise in energy investment banking, and for his dedicated philanthropy in support of community causes in Calgary."

Mac Van Wielingen was also named a member "for his visionary leadership in ethical governance and corporate responsibility, and for his transformative advocacy of collaborative philanthropy."

Other Albertans named include artist and educator Walter William Jule Jr. of Edmonton, Michael Massey of St. Albert and Timothy Allen Caufield of Edmonton.

Also named was Conor Gerard Maguire of Newfoundland, "for his contributions to nuclear medicine and radiology, and to improving health care for patients in Alberta and in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sidney Crosby was named for his hockey achievements and support of youth initiatives. Other notables included Harry LaForme, Canada's first Indigenous judge on an appellate court, Rich Little for his contributions to comedy, and Paula Gordon of Vancouver for her work in ultrasound imaging and technology for early detection of breast cancer.

Saint-Jacques was recognized "for his outstanding contributions to science and technology, and to health care, as an engineer, astrophysicist, astronaut and medical doctor."

The Order of Canada recognizes people across every sector of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to the nation.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendations of an advisory council.

"What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments," said Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada in a release issued Thursday.

"Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world. Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future. Alianaigusuqatigiivassi. Congratulations."

The NHL congratulated Crosby on his recognition as an Officer of the Order of Canada.