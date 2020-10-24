CALGARY -- Sobeys Canada says three employees at a southeast Calgary store have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The corporation posted the latest update on its website in order to inform any customers who may have recently shopped at the Sobeys at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave. S.E.

It says the cases involve a franchisee employee and two of its own workers:

Franchisee employee tested positive on Oct. 19. The last day that employee worked was Oct. 13

First employee tested positive on Oct. 22. The last day that employee worked was Oct. 14

Second employee tested positive on Oct. 23. The last day that employee worked was Oct. 11

The company says it is only releasing the information its customers need to know about so that they can take proper precautions. It does not say in what areas the infected employees worked inside the store.

"Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will never release any personal information about our people. We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," it says.

Sobeys says signage is posted inside the store outlining the steps being taken to contain the situation.

During Friday's COVID-19 update, the province announced a new outbreak at another Calgary grocery store.

It said the Real Canadian Superstore, in the 3600 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. has 11 cases of the illness.

The current active cases at the McKenzie Towne Sobeys fall short of the province declaring an outbreak at the location.