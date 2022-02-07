3 dead in Siksika Nation house fire

Three members of the Siksika Nation are dead following a devastating house fire on the nation east of Calgary.

Siksika Nation chief and council confirm the fire broke out in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 and, despite the efforts of emergency crews, the blaze claimed three lives.

"Leadership commends the work of Siksika Fire and Rescue, EMS, RCMP and Siksika Mental Health and Wellness Services," said the office of chief and council in a statement issued Sunday.

"These types of incidents are devastating not only for the families of the deceased but for the first responders and community as a whole."

The ages and identities of the deceased have not been released. There have been no reports of any injuries other than the fatalities.

The Siksika Nation is located approximately an hour's drive east of Calgary, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.