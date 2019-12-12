CALGARY -- Three people with lab confirmed influenza have died in the last week, according to the latest numbers released by Alberta Health Services.

Of the three deaths, one was in the Calgary Zone, one in the Edmonton Zone and one in the North Zone.

A total of 911 lab confirmed cases have been reported since the start of flu season, with 181 being admitted to hospital.

Influenza B continues to be a concern in the Calgary Zone with 251 cases reported so far this season, compared to 33 for all of last year.

There were 30 deaths reported from the flu in Alberta last year, with 11 of those in Calgary and seven in Edmonton.

There are four flu clinics available in Calgary, including:

Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (1820 Richmond Road S.W.)

Brentwood Village Mall (3630 Brentwood Road N.W.)

Northgate Mall (495 36th Street N.E.)

South Calgary Health Centre (31 Sunpark Plaza S.E)

Flu clinics in surrounding communities include:

Chestermere Community Health Centre (288 Kinniburgh Blvd.)

Airdrie Town and Country Centre (275 Jensen Drive N.E.)

Cochrane Community Health Centre (60 Grande Blvd.)

Foothills Centennial Centre (204 Community Way, Okotoks)

Oilfields General Hospital (717 Government Road, Black Diamond)

Some pharmacies and doctor’s offices in Alberta are also offering flu shots this season.