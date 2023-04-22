3 people hospitalized in Airdrie crash; medical issue being investigated as factor
A medical issue may have been the reason a driver crashed into several vehicles in Airdrie Saturday afternoon, police say.
Around 1:30 p.m., a vehicle travelling at a "high speed" on eastbound Yankee Valley Boulevard near 8th Street hit two vehicles, causing one to flip over, then hit five more vehicles that were stopped at the intersection, according to Mounties.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.
The driver of the speeding vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.
"Although early in the investigation, RCMP believe that a medical issue may have contributed," Mounties said in a statement.
They did not say how many people were involved in total.
The area was closed to traffic for three hours.
