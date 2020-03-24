CALGARY -- Health care providers in countries hardest hit by an influx of COVID-19 patients have face significant challenges in procuring medical supplies.

In hospitals in Italy, stock of lifesaving ventilator parts were depleted and replacement parts cost thousands of dollars.

Ultimaker — a global company that manufactures 3D printers — set up a worldwide initiative with its distributors and clients in an effort to print much needed parts for hospital staff at a fraction of the regular cost.

"This is a huge initiative by companies all over the world who are stepping up to help contribute and we are just one small part of that here locally in Calgary," said Colin Pischke, president of Calgary-based Print Your Mind 3D.

The company sells Ultimaker 3D equipment but Pischke also has a 3D printing business and offered up his printers to the cause. Other Calgary companies that have the technology are also on board to help print parts and tools that are in short supply.

Pischke says you don’t have to be in the medical field to 3D print parts because the designs are open sourced and available online.

"The same way that you download a song from iTunes, you can download a part for this ventilator, throw it into your 3D printing software and hit print without any cad skills," said Pischke. "You don’t actually have to know how to design the part, you can simply download and manufacture it as long as you have a 3D printer."

Pischke says he hasn’t been called in to action to supply parts or tools to Calgary-area hospitals yet but could potentially be a demand in the near future.

“We’re just a backup like a backup generator when the power goes out," said Pischke. "We want to make sure that people who can benefit most from this are aware that myself and hundreds of people are available to help in any way we possibly can.

"There’s capacity to produce genuine parts and tools that can benefit health care workers and we’re here to help."

Health care workers within Alberta that could benefit from this initiative or companies that have 3D printers to make parts can visit Ultimaker.