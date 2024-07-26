4 dead in Rocky View County crash

CALGARY
    Four people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.

    Mounties from Strathmore and paramedics from Chestermere and Calgary were called to Highway 564 and Highway 9 around 10 a.m. Friday.

    According to RCMP, a semi-truck hauling a grain trailer and a small SUV collided in the intersection.

    "Initial reports indicated that the semi-truck, travelling south on Hwy 9, collided with the SUV after it rolled from the stop sign, executing a northbound turn," RCMP said.

    "Both vehicles came to rest in the southeast ditch of the intersection."

    There were four people in the SUV, police say: a 62-year-old woman from Calgary, a 38-year-old man from Calgary and a man and woman in their early 60s from the Philippines.

    All were declared dead at the scene.

    The driver of the semi-truck, a 68-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

    A collision analyst has been called to the scene and investigation continues, though RCMP say traffic in the area was returning to normal as of 7:30 p.m. 

