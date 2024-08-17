4 hospitalized after Friday night vehicle collision on Highway 40

Four people were transported to hospital after a truck collided with an SUV Friday night on Highway 40.

At around 11 p.m., Stoney Nakoda RCMP responded to reports of a collision involving a single driver and an SUV with three passengers inside.

Early investigation suggests that the truck driver crossed over the southbound lane and hit the SUV.

The driver of the truck and all three of the passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital in stable condition, an EMS spokesperson confirmed.