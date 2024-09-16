Second man charged in Rocky View County murder makes appearance in court

The second man arrested for the murder of a passerby along a rural road in Rocky View County made his first court appearance on the matter on Monday in Edmonton.

The matter was put over, and Elijah Blake Strawberry will next appear on Sept. 26, in a courtroom in Airdrie.

He's been charged with second-degree murder following the Aug. 6 incident and a manhunt that concluded more than a month later.

RCMP announced the 28-year-old's arrest on Sept. 13.

"Following an intense search and multiple pleas for information, on Sept. 13, 2024, today, just after 1 p.m., members of the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit successfully and safely arrested 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry at a residence in O'Chiese First Nation," said Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Roberta Mckale during a press conference.

On Aug. 6, police say Colin Hough, of Airdrie, was shot and killed by Strawberry and another man, 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner.

Police say Hough had stopped to help them, believing they were in trouble when their truck was on fire along a rural road just east of Calgary.

Police say the pair also shot and injured a Fortis Alberta employee after the killing.

Penner was arrested with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, but Strawberry remained at large.

Penner is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Meanwhile, RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to come forward, either to police or Crime Stoppers.