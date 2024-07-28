CALGARY
Calgary

    • 4 injured in serious crash near Vulcan

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Vulcan RCMP say a two-vehicle crash injured four people, with three people being treated in hospital.

    It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 23 at the intersection with Highway 24.

    Police say the initial investigation suggests an eastbound SUV and southbound pickup truck crashed while the SUV was crossing Highway 24.

    The three people in the SUV were taken to hospital in Calgary; one was flown by STARS Air Ambulance.

    The extent of their injuries is not known.

    The driver of the pickup was treated for minor non-life threatening injuries.

    The investigation into that collision continues.

