4 teens arrested after 2 Calgary Transit drivers assaulted

CALGARY -

Four teens between the ages of 13 and 15 are each charged with two counts of assault after a pair of Calgary Transit bus drivers were attacked at the Whitehorn LRT station on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the station in the 3800 block of 36th Street N.E. about 7:15 p.m. but the suspects had fled before officers arrived.

"While in the midst of searching for the suspects, police were called to another altercation occurring at the Marlborough CTrain station," police said in a release.

"Officers immediately responded and took four youth into custody from around the CTrain station. The victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the assaults."

One of the teens, a 14-year-old female, was also charged with possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer.

No names can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.