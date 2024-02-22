4-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to northbound Stoney Trail N.E., just north of the interchange with Country Hills Boulevard, around 6 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision.

At the time of the crash, a grey Toyota Echo, operated by a 28-year-old man, pulled out onto northbound Stoney Trail from the shoulder and collided with a grey Toyota Yaris, according to police.

The Yaris, operated by a 21-year-old woman, also hit the backend of a GMC Yukon, driven by a 44-year-old woman.

A BMW X3, driven by a 35-year-old man, was following the Yukon. The BMW then collided with the Echo, after the Yukon steered around it.

The Yaris and Echo came to uncontrolled stops in the south median. Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to hospital. The driver of the Echo’s injuries were life-threatening, according to police.

While the BMW came to a controlled stop on the shoulder, the Yukon continued driving on Stoney Trail. The driver of the Yukon was later located uninjured.

The driver of the BMW was also uninjured.

Police said alcohol and drugs are being investigated as a factor in the crash for the driver of the Echo.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to this collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.