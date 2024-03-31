400 Easter egg hunters turn into the hunted at RottonTail's Revenge

There was an Easter egg hunt with a spooky twist Saturday in southeast Calgary.

Rottontail’s Revenge: A Horror-Themed Egg Hunt drew a sold-out crowd of 400 guests to Park 96 on Parkland Blvd S.E. Saturday afternoon.

The twist, explained Haunted Calgary’s Leanne Beatty, was that while the guests searched for 5,000 Easter Eggs scattered throughout the park, 30 spooky characters hunted the guests.

“It’s a mixture of Easter meets Halloween and as you can see the snow here, maybe a little bit of Christmas!” said Beatty.

“You hunt the eggs, we hunt you – and we have about 30 characters who are dressed in sort of creepy Easter costumes like maybe chickens and bunny rabbits – but everything is creepy. Really.”

Being hunted sounded fine for a few guests, including Andrew Edinger, who drove four hours from Cranbrook, B.C. to attend.

“Coming from a little town, there’s not much Halloween and we’re big Halloween people so we didn’t want to settle for once a year,” Edinger said. “So any scary event we can go to, yeah we’re there.

“We’re here to have fun.”

“I’m a big horror person, so I’m excited,“ said one young egg hunter, who was there with his two sisters.

There were prizes for the person who collected the most eggs, a team prize and swag bags for people who found three golden eggs.