43 kilograms of cocaine found in banana shipment at Alberta-Montana border crossing

A search of a commercial truck bringing bananas into Canada from the United States led to the seizure of roughly 43 kilograms of cocaine and charges against a Calgarian.

Border crossing agents searched a truck at the Coutts border crossing on Nov. 6 and found the cocaine hidden within the load of bananas.

The truck driver, 26-year-old Gurkirat Singh of Calgary, has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Thursday.