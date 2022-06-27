44 tickets issued this weekend in Lethbridge traffic initiative

Lethbridge police say two impaired drivers were removed from the roads this weekend and 44 tickets were issued as part of a new traffic enforcement initiative.

"The goal of the enforcement plan is to provide safer roads for all users, allow residents more peace and quiet and alleviate demands on-patrol members," said a Monday release.

According to police, complaints from the public about speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles have increased of late, so it's hoped a highly-visible police presence will reduce those behaviours.

In addition to two Immediate Roadside Sanction Fails issued for impaired driving, police issued two Immediate Roadside Sanction Cautions and stopped one driver who had a suspended licence.

Seven vehicles were towed, including one for loud exhaust.

The 44 tickets issued were for traffic violations like racing, driving while uninsured, window tint and open alcohol.

Police say the traffic enforcement initiative will continue on random weekends through the next few months.

Residents who have concerns about traffic issues in specific areas of the city are asked to report them at 403-328-4444.