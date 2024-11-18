Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling its Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
The annual sale of the Holiday Smile Cookies sees 100 per cent of proceeds donated to local charities.
This year, 50 per cent of the money from Lethbridge locations goes to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, while the other 50 per cent is divided up between the Logan Boulet Endowment Fund, Green Shirt Day and the Canadian Transplant Association.
Logan was one of 16 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.
Shortly before the crash, on his 21st birthday, Logan signed his organ donor card to honour his mentor and trainer, University of Lethbridge rugby coach Ric Suggitt, who died in 2017.
It was a decision that saved the lives of six people and started the Logan Boulet Effect, which inspired more than 150,000 Canadians to become organ donors within two months.
"We told Tim Hortons last year that we’d do it for one year, and it was so successful they asked us again, and we said sure," said Toby Boulet, Logan’s dad.
"It’s an amazing charitable fundraiser and we hope that other groups will step up next year and help out, because there's lots to do and lots of fun."
Nearly 50,000 cookies were sold in Lethbridge last year, with more than 100 volunteers taking time to decorate each holiday cookie.
Tim Hortons says Holiday Smile Cookies raised $9.8 million across the country in 2023, with Lethbridge generating $43,000.
"It’s all built to develop and build awareness of organ and tissue donation, and to have people have that conversation and to think about it," said Bernadine Boulet, Logan’s mom.
To kick off the campaign this year, Mayor Blaine Hyggen, Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwest Alberta executive director Charleen Davidson and Olympian Paige Crozon tried their hands at cookie decorating.
"My hometown is Humboldt, Sask., so I have a special connection to the Boulet family and the community," said Crozon.
"(Cookie decorating) is way harder than I thought… my arms got a workout so not the usual gym routine training like this past year for the Olympics, but it was an incredible opportunity to be apart of it."
The 2024 Holiday Smile Cookie campaign runs until Nov. 24.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Canada’s youth unemployment could cost economy billions: report
The unemployment rate for Canadians between 18 and 24 was 12.8 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada, more than double the rate of those older than 25.
'Bomb cyclone' developing off B.C. coast, potentially bringing hurricane-force winds
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called "bomb cyclone" is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
Some Canada-U.S. border crossing times will change in 2025. Here's what you need to know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country early next year.
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
Thief steals disabled 15-year-old dog's wheelchair
Caring for a senior pet is no walk in the park, especially when the pet can't walk at all. A Colorado woman was shocked to find her dog's wheelchair missing from the porch Tuesday morning
New York priest who allowed Sabrina Carpenter to shoot music video in church further stripped of duties
The leader of a New York City church where pop star Sabrina Carpenter filmed provocative scenes for a music video was stripped of his duties Monday after church officials said an investigation revealed other instances of mismanagement.
Alleged assassination plot against Irwin Cotler by Iranian agents foiled by law enforcement
Iranian agents allegedly plotted to assassinate Canadian human rights advocate and former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler, a longtime vocal critic of Iran. Details of the foiled plot were first reported by The Globe and Mail citing unnamed sources on Monday and confirmed to CTV News by Cotler's office.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
WestJet announces direct flights from Edmonton to Chicago, Salt Lake City
WestJet Airlines announced they are adding more planes to their fleet and new non-stop destinations to their summer schedule on Monday.
-
How the Canada Post strike is impacting rural communities in Alberta
Derby’s Lakeview General Store in Seba Beach, an hour west of Edmonton, is contracted by Canada Post. It offers everything a regular post office would, such as sorting letter mail and processing and storing parcels.
-
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
-
Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
-
Crowsnest coal debate suffers from bullet-point arguments, retired prof says
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
Vancouver
-
Men from Ontario, B.C. charged in 'mistaken identity' shooting, RCMP say
Two men from Ontario and British Columbia have been charged in connection with a 2022 shooting that left an innocent victim seriously wounded.
-
B.C. RCMP detachment refutes social media claims of human trafficking, kidnapping
Mounties in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region say there is "no credible evidence" to support claims circulating on social media that a human trafficking ring is operating in Squamish or that there have been kidnappings in the community.
-
85-year-old woman robbed of engagement ring in Abbotsford parking lot: police
An 85-year-old woman's engagement ring was "forcibly ripped off her hand" in an Abbotsford parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
'Saving lives is not controversial': B.C. doctors set up 'unsanctioned' overdose prevention sites at hospitals
A group of physicians are setting up unofficial overdose prevention sites outside two Vancouver Island hospitals Monday, aiming to help people struggling with addiction – while also sending a message to the government.
-
Here's a look at B.C. Premier David Eby's new cabinet
B.C. Premier David Eby introduced his new cabinet Monday, with some notable shuffles in high-profile ministries responsible for addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the province.
-
B.C. teen volunteer creates 'games cart' to make hospital more fun
Since she was a little girl, Chizara Frank-Imoh has wanted to be an engineer. But she says building community is even better.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. father calls for justice for his son, killed by alleged drunk driver
A Saskatchewan father is calling for justice in the death of his son, who Saskatoon police say was killed by an impaired driver.
-
Sask. charities hope to minimize loss of mail-in donations amid postal strike
As the Canada Post strike carries on, and prime giving season gets underway, Saskatoon charities are concerned they’re losing out on vital mail-in donations.
-
Saskatoon library workers heading back to the picket lines
Saskatoon’s city library workers are heading back to the picket lines for a second one-day strike on Tuesday.
Regina
-
'I knew that he crossed a boundary': Sixth witness testifies in Manz trial
Another alleged victim of Ruben Manz took the stand on Monday. The woman tearfully recalled feeling uncomfortable in the Regina chiropractor's office.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre still lacking personnel necessary for 24/7 service
Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) continues to operate at a reduced schedule — leading to the Saskatchewan NDP claiming an election promise has already been broken.
-
Pats' GM says Vaughan twin requested trade after brother was suspended
The Regina Pats announced over the weekend that forward Jaxsin Vaughan had been traded to the Everett Silvertips for Caden Brown and a first-round pick. The trade came after Jaxsin's brother Corbin was suspended by the team indefinitely.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in crash near Scarborough Town Centre
Two people have been injured in a collision in central Scarborough, say paramedics.
-
Suspect charged in LCBO thefts totalling nearly $63,000: Peel police
A suspect is facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $63,000 worth of items from various LCBO stores, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares.
Montreal
-
Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street
Members of a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.
-
Advocates highlight growing inequalities during Early Childhood Week
Early Childhood Week is underway, and advocates say governments need to do more to address the issue of inequality.
-
Quebec e-bus maker Lion Electric mulls sale of the company amid cash woes
Lion Electric Co. is opening the door to a possible sale of the company as the electric bus maker struggles to staunch an ongoing cash bleed.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious, refuse to release details
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
-
Nova Scotia wells running dry as drought conditions persist in region
A drought that has created the need to limit water use in parts of Halifax is being felt elsewhere, where wells are running dry.
-
More than 80 goats, 2 sheep seized after being allowed to roam free in corn field: P.E.I. RCMP
Police and agriculture officials seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from a property in Sherbrooke, P.E.I., on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple Manitoba communities under winter storm warning
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
-
Winnipeg councillor wanting province to review, expand photo radar in the city
Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.
-
'Maybe we can regenerate our own teeth': Manitoba scientists exploring abilities in tropical fish
Tropical fish hold clues that two Manitoba scientists believe could help unlock regenerative abilities in humans—like the ability to regrow your own teeth or repair your own brain following an injury.
Ottawa
-
Synthetic skating rink to be built in ByWard Market this week
Winter sport enthusiasts will have a new place to go ice skating in Ottawa this winter.
-
Sutcliffe 'working on a solution' to address blowback to proposed seniors transit fare hike
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is acknowledging negative feedback from the community regarding possible increases to transit fares for seniors and hinting the city could back down from the proposal.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police chief concerned about shoplifting, general 'lawlessness'
Timmins Police Chief Sydney Lecky is meeting with members of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce next month and one of the main topics will be the rise in shoplifting.
-
North Bay to move ahead with $63M arena
By a vote of 10-1 Monday at a special meeting, city council in North Bay voted to build a new arena with a maximum budget of $62.5 million.
-
School, daycare lockdown end in Kapuskasing, barricaded person taken into custody
A Kapuskasing school and childcare centre lockdown ended Monday afternoon. And by Monday evening, a barricaded person had been taken into custody.
Barrie
-
Military aircraft relocation hits turbulence
Local Air Force veterans helped move a decommissioned airframe out of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden to the former site of the RCAFA 441 Huronia Wing on Monday, but the trip did not go as smoothly as planned.
-
Collingwood’s tree lighting miss: Holiday blunder lights up social media
This year, Collingwood’s Christmas tree debuted Saturday with what some described as an underwhelming display, prompting both criticism and sympathy for the organizers.
-
Officers testify in Midland man's murder trial
Two veteran provincial police officers described the emotional moments they arrived at the scene of a stabbing along Galloway Boulevard in Midland on the night of December 16, 2021 when they found a man on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to his upper chest.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after phone and internet lines cut to at least 18 Guelph businesses
A Guelph man has been charged after phone and internet cables for at least 18 Guelph businesses were cut last week.
-
Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks prepare for Vanier Cup showdown
Wilfrid Laurier University’s football team is headed the Vanier Cup after securing a major victory over the weekend.
-
'It's overkill': Dozens of councillors speak up against use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
A group of municipal and regional councillors in Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the Notwithstanding Clause to deal with encampments.
London
-
Map of possible Service Depots for homeless encampments gets pushback from east London councillor
Selecting new locations for Service Depots that offer basic needs to homeless encampments could pit neighbourhood against neighbourhood.
-
St. Thomas takes control of new apartment building to combat housing crisis
St. Thomas is touting another breakthrough in its approach to affordable housing.
-
'Landing place for young people': New Community Youth Hub unveiled at London Health Sciences Centre
Located at the London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital, LHSC says the hub that is set to open Nov. 25, will offer vital support, resources and care to young Londoners living without housing.
Windsor
-
Defence argues Bertrand’s rights breached during terrorism interview
A defence lawyer is arguing his client’s charter rights were breached during a 90-minute interview with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
-
Walker Road reopens after 'very serious' crash
Windsor police temporarily closed a section of Walker Road after a crash, but have since reopened it.
-
'It feels fantastic to go home': Several displaced residents return home, while others wait
A small group of Chatham residents that were displaced due to a large apartment fire on Aug. 25, have started moving back home.