$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation

Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.

Officials say the investigation began last October, when police were informed about a Calgarian involved in a drug operation.

Following "an extensive investigation," police intercepted two vehicles that were traveling from Vancouver to Calgary on Feb. 17 and 18. Search warrants were executed on both vehicles, which police discovered were equipped with hidden compartments.

"(They) were welded into the vehicle frames and operated by relay switches and hydraulics," police said in a statement.

Police seized 90.77 kilograms of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of more than $5.4 million, from both vehicles.

As part of the investigation, police also searched two Calgary homes in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road N.W., as well as a third vehicle.

During this search, police found a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl, scales and packaging material that is commonly used in the drug trade.

On March 16, with the assistance of Vancouver police, one man was arrested in Calgary and another was arrested in Surrey.

Steven Christopher Fera, 45, of Calgary, and Jason Jamie Chan, 38, of Surrey, are both charged with two counts each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Officials say this is the largest drug seizure in the service over the past several years and the substances were bound for many different communities across Canada.

"(It) would’ve contributed to many of the issues impacting citizens today, including social disorder, addictions, overdoses and drug-related violence," said Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn of the CPS organized crime operations unit in a statement.

"A seizure of this size significantly disrupts the operations of organized crime groups across Canada and serves as a warning to anyone involved in organized crime that we are targeting them."

Rahn says this shipment of drugs is "significant."

"In 2022, our total cocaine seizure for the Calgary Police Service was nine kilograms more than this, so this almost totals our entire seizure of last year."

He says the drugs would have ended up in Toronto, Edmonton and in northern Alberta.

"This directly impacts all the communities these drugs were destined towards. Most specifically, the violence that is associated with drug trafficking."

Fera and Chan are scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Police say neither suspect was known to CPS, but Chan was known to law enforcement in B.C.

Rahn says Fera was likely only involved in transporting the drugs.

Anyone with further information about the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.