5 bears trapped in Canmore, Alta. over the last week as backyard fruit draws them into town

It's been a busy start to October for bear conflict managers in Canmore as five bears have been relocated from the mountainous community in the past week alone.

In total, nine bears have been captured and moved afar from the townsite this year.

Jay Honeyman, a large carnivore conflict biologist with Alberta Environment and Parks who has been working with bears for more than three decades, says the primary attractant that draws them into town could be eliminated if residents removed fruit trees and secured their yards.

"In the past we've moved up to 19 bears on a couple of different occasions over a season," explained Honeyman. "While nine is not 19, nine is still too many but it is an average year.

"It's something that's been ongoing and it's something that needs to get fixed."