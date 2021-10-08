5 bears trapped in Canmore, Alta. over the last week as backyard fruit draws them into town
It's been a busy start to October for bear conflict managers in Canmore as five bears have been relocated from the mountainous community in the past week alone.
In total, nine bears have been captured and moved afar from the townsite this year.
Jay Honeyman, a large carnivore conflict biologist with Alberta Environment and Parks who has been working with bears for more than three decades, says the primary attractant that draws them into town could be eliminated if residents removed fruit trees and secured their yards.
"In the past we've moved up to 19 bears on a couple of different occasions over a season," explained Honeyman. "While nine is not 19, nine is still too many but it is an average year.
"It's something that's been ongoing and it's something that needs to get fixed."
BREAKING | Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Edmonton election ward profile: pihêsiwin
Ward pihêsiwin has two candidates running this election — the fewest number of candidates in all 12 wards.
Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs to 8.1% in September
Alberta had a jobless rate of 8.1 per cent in September, up two-tenths of a percentage point.
B.C. Uber drivers claim they were fired after refusing to take passengers breaking COVID-19 rules, union says
A B.C. union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Uber, claiming three drivers were fired after refusing unsafe work when some customers refused to follow COVID-19 rules.
Car owners being attacked with pepper spray, pellet gun by parts thieves: Vancouver police
A woman who confronted a thief in Vancouver is one of several vehicle owners who've been assaulted during such incidents in the area.
Sinkhole opens up in East Vancouver, partially swallowing 2 vehicles
A messy cleanup is underway and drivers are being warned about delays after a sinkhole opened up in Vancouver, taking two vehicles with it.
Victoria police searching for man reported missing by family in Alberta
Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by family members in Alberta.
-
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update before long weekend
B.C. health officials will release an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunization rates and other relevant information Friday afternoon.
Long weekend travel: Vehicle reservations on all BC Ferries' major routes sold out Friday
BC Ferries is warning travellers to pack their patience for what’s shaping up to be a very busy Thanksgiving long weekend.
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
New Brunswick reports 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 825
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 66 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 825.
Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
Police in Ontario release audio of man calling 911 because he had to go pee
A police force in Ontario has released 911 audio after a man called the emergency line to report he had to go pee while stuck in traffic.
BREAKING | 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
'There is a position that is being developed by the various professional orders and I think that people who thought they could go work elsewhere may be in for a surprise in the next few days,' Minister Dube said Friday.
Quebec reports five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 643 new cases
On Friday, Quebec reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 643 new cases, the majority of which are people who aren't fully vaccinated.
-
It was hearing about other graves across the country, one woman said — the unmarked graves of Indigenous children — that prompted them to speak out about this one that is so public, and an unwelcome presence to many.
Keep gatherings small, follow public health measures this Thanksgiving: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to only gather in small groups and take health precautions for Thanksgiving this year.
-
-
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident in Kitchener.
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg golf course in Headingley.
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
Sask. school divisions say COVID-19 test kits drying up
Spokespeople for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), Regina Catholic Schools (RCS), Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Regina Public Schools (RPS) are saying take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are drying up quickly.
Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife
A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.
-
A widely circulated image created in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is featured on a new stamp issued by Canada Post.
-
Two men are in custody and facing weapons charges after Saskatoon police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon.