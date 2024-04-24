CALGARY
    • Fire risk for southern Alberta high: Natural Resources Canada

    It’s not even May 1 and the fire risk for southern Alberta is already alarming.

    Natural Resources Canada is out with its latest fire danger forecast.

    The southeast corner of the province creeping to the west is rated as extreme.

    Most of the south is considered a very high risk of fire.

    Even along the foothills that ranked as high.

    As expected, the fire danger risk is up due to warmer-than-seasonal temperatures and little precipitation.

    The province says people living in forested areas should take preventive action to reduce wildfire risk. That includes removing trees close to homes, breaking up fuel sources and removing flammable materials from roofs and gutters.

    The province says until we see significant rain, Alberta continues to be at a higher wildfire risk than normal.

