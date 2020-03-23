CALGARY -- A Sunday night crash on Highway 1A near Morley sent five people to hospital, including two on-duty members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment.

According to RCMP, the officers were responding to a call late Sunday night when their vehicle struck a civilian vehicle that had entered the lane of the highway.

The three occupants of the civilian vehicle were transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life-threatening condition. As of Monday morning, all three remain in hospital.

The two officers were transported to hospital in Canmore for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing but according to RCMP, alcohol is believed to be a factor.