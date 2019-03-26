CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
$50,000 in drugs seized after weeks-long investigation in Erin Woods
Police seized drugs and weapons following a weeks-long investigation in the community of Erin Woods.
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 11:23AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:32PM MDT
A Calgary man is facing several charges after a weeks-long investigation lead to police seizing an estimated $50,000 worth of drugs.
Police received a tip at the beginning of March that a man was trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine, in the community of Erin Woods.
An investigation was launched and on March 20 a man was arrested following a traffic stop.
Detectives also executed a search warrant at a residence in the community of Erin Woods, where they found:
- 327 grams of crack cocaine
- 187 grams of methamphetamine
- 2.4 grams of fentanyl
- 468 pills, suspected to be codeine
- $7,980 in cash
- .357 Magnum revolver
- Machete
- Brass knuckles
Vincent Tien Thinh Dinh, 22, of Calgary is charged with:
- Five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition
- Possession of a weapon obtained by crimeossession of stolen property under $5,000
Dinh is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Police say the investigation was a direct result of the ongoing Daylight Initiative, which was launched in December to address the rapid growth of meth use in the city and has resulted in more than 200 drug trafficking charges since the beginning of the year.