A Calgary man is facing several charges after a weeks-long investigation lead to police seizing an estimated $50,000 worth of drugs.

Police received a tip at the beginning of March that a man was trafficking drugs, including methamphetamine, in the community of Erin Woods.

An investigation was launched and on March 20 a man was arrested following a traffic stop.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at a residence in the community of Erin Woods, where they found:

327 grams of crack cocaine

187 grams of methamphetamine

2.4 grams of fentanyl

468 pills, suspected to be codeine

$7,980 in cash

.357 Magnum revolver

Machete

Brass knuckles

Vincent Tien Thinh Dinh, 22, of Calgary is charged with:

Five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Careless storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by crimeossession of stolen property under $5,000

Dinh is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation was a direct result of the ongoing Daylight Initiative, which was launched in December to address the rapid growth of meth use in the city and has resulted in more than 200 drug trafficking charges since the beginning of the year.