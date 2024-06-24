CALGARY
Calgary

    • $546K in fines laid in Airdrie workplace fatality from 2019

    A construction worker was killed on Oct 2, 2019, after being struck by a truck in an Airdrie neighbourhood A construction worker was killed on Oct 2, 2019, after being struck by a truck in an Airdrie neighbourhood
    An Alberta road contracting company, along with a supervisor, have been ordered to pay $546,000 in fines in connection with a workplace fatality more than four years ago.

    Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) said Monday that Volker Stevin Contracting Ltd. and Michael O'Neill were convicted under the province's OHS Act in April and sentenced on June 20.

    Officials say Volker Stevin was convicted for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker by permitting them to remain within range of moving equipment.

    O'Neill was convicted of exposing the worker to danger from moving equipment.

    The province says the company was fined $480,000 including a 20 per cent victim surcharge, and O'Neill was fined $66,000 including a 20 per cent victim surcharge.

    On Oct. 2, 2019, police said a 38-year-old Calgary man was killed while working on a storm drain in Airdrie's Windsong neighbourhood.

    Officials say he was struck by a truck that was being driven by O'Neill.

    The company and supervisor have up to 30 days to appeal the sentence.

