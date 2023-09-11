7 Calgary seniors recognized for outstanding contributions to the city

The recipients of Calgary's 2023 Top 7 Over 70 were announced on Monday, and will soon be celebrated for the impact they continue to have on the city despite their advanced age.

Among this year's recipients is former senator Ron Ghitter, 88, who has created a new human rights forum.

In his spare time, Ghitter has put Calgary on the tennis map by raising millions of dollars to build the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.

"I really believe it's important to have a purpose in life when you get up in the morning, something important to deal with," he said.

Ghitter says he loves dealing with young people and young ideas.

"It keeps you alive, and it keeps you thinking.

"I find that in life, when you contribute, you get more out of it than you ever put into it, just from the feeling you have doing something good," he added.

Another of the recipients, Janice McTighe, has led Renfrew Educational Services since 1974.

At 82, she remains the agency's executive director and is leading it through the building of a new $30-million school.

"When I started, there was two of us. Now we have 400 staff," she said.

"We have three purpose-built buildings, debt free. We rent one at the university, we have 48 buses, we run our own transportation department. It's quite a journey."

McTighe says while she's taking more time off these days, she can't imagine not being involved with Renfrew Educational Services.

"I know that when I'm no longer there, the organisation will run beautifully, so I don't feel like I'm there because they need me, I feel there because I need them."

Tania Willumsen is being awarded for her work with Ukrainian refugees.

The 76-year-old has spent the last year and a half assisting people fleeing the war in Europe.

"I was actually born in in a displaced persons camp in Germany, that used to be a forced-labour camp when my parents arrived there from Ukraine, so I learned what It's like from my family to be displaced by war," he said.

John Scott, 83, is considered one of the premier stock suppliers in the world for motion pictures, and has hosted several Academy Award-winning productions at his eponymous ranch in southern Alberta.

"I think horses and playing with animals and stuff like that has kind of kept me young, and I've enjoyed the animals in the motion picture business," he said.

"In the (film animal) wrestling business, we've got buffalo, horses and cattle and that keeps us going. I'm always active, doing something and trying to think of new things to do."

Other recipients include Mogen Smed, who is being honoured for his work founding and growing Falkbuilt, which he launched in 2018.

The business has grown to employ 500 workers and supplies innovative construction technologies around the world.

Benno Nigg is being celebrated for his work in the world of running shoes.

Through his research at the University of Calgary, Nigg has developed new athletic shoe technologies for companies like Nike and Adidas, and once worked with soccer superstar David Beckham.

Tom Jackson, 84, is also being honoured.

The actor and singer has appeared in several notable Canadian television and film productions, as well as touring the nation with his Huron Carol which raised money for food banks across Canada.

The 2023 Top 7 Over 7 Gala will be held on Oct. 23 at the Hyatt Regency.

The biennial event was created by businessman and philanthropist Jim Gray in 2017.