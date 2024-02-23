85K of drugs seized in Calgary bust, 2 charged

CALGARY
    Calgary police have charged two people in connection with a trafficking investigation that saw more than $85,000 in illegal drugs seized.

    Police launched the month-long investigation in January, after a tip from the public about drug trafficking at multiple locations throughout the city and in surrounding rural communities.

    On Monday, police searched a home in the 3000 block of Sarcee Road S.W., seizing the following:

    • 1.1 kilograms of cocaine;
    • 113 grams of crack cocaine;
    • 477 grams of methamphetamine;
    • 98 grams of fentanyl;
    • 277 grams of psilocybin;
    • 10 tabs of LSD, and
    • 121 grams of MDMA.

    Police also seized a handgun and five replica firearms.

    Dana Christopher Sutherland, 40, and Alyssa Lee Beauchamp, 25, are both facing numerous drugs and weapons-related charges.

    They are scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

