9 Calgary restaurants named among the most romantic in Canada for 2023

Calgarians considering celebrating Valentine's Day with a meal at a local eatery have plenty to choose from, including nine named among the most romantic in Canada.

The list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2023, compiled by the online restaurant reservation site OpenTable, was released on Wednesday and draws upon data from more than one million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between Oct. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.

The list features 46 restaurants in Ontario, 20 in British Columbia, 16 in Alberta, 14 in Quebec and four in Atlantic Canada.

Calgary's most romantic restaurants, according to OpenTable, include:

Not in Calgary, but nearby, is Heartland Café in Okotoks.

In Banff, the Sky Bistro, perched at the summit of Sulphur Mountain, also made the cut.

According to OpenTable's Valentine’s Day dining data, most reservations are secured one week before the holiday, which gives Calgarians seven days to claim their table before the rush hits.