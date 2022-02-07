With Valentine's Day just a week away Open Table has released its list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2022, and Calgary has nine eateries that are featured.

The list, released on Monday, draws upon information from more than 720,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable Canada users in 2021.

"This Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to fall in love with restaurants once again,” said OpenTable Canada spokesperson Matt Davis in a news release.

"Our Top 100 list is a great resource and source of inspiration, spanning many different cuisine types and offering options to dine-in or take to-go, helping those Canadians still looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day, discover and book the right restaurant experience."

The nine Calgary restaurants featured on the list include:

In total, Alberta had 15 restaurants named on the list.

The eateries outside of Calgary that were featured were Änkôr and Sauvage Restaurant in Canmore, Chuck’s Steakhouse in Banff, Heartland Café in Okotoks, Riverbank Bistro in St. Albert and Tzin Wine and Tapas in Edmonton.

OpenTable said a recent survey revealed 49 percent of Albertans have not celebrated Valentine’s Day at a restaurant since 2019, and that in 2020 only four percent said they celebrated at a restaurant.

Alloy, Chairman's Steakhouse and The Lake House were also named on Open Table's list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada.