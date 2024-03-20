CALGARY
Calgary

    • A bit of a break Thursday afternoon, maybe, but cold and snow will keep coming

    It will take some time to get out of this wintry weather stretch.

    While snow is expected until Sunday morning, we might get a bit of a break from it in Calgary on Thursday afternoon:

    While the snow slows down for Calgary on Thursday afternoon, it will likely intensify for many communities south of Calgary.

    Then, the second wave of snow moves in on Friday.

    Here is a look at possible snowfall totals for this week (the range includes this past Tuesday night through Sunday morning):

    Temperatures will continue to drop through the week, with the coldest days being Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

    The snow will taper off on Sunday morning and the temperatures will slowly start to rise after that.

    Our daytime highs likely won't pop back into the plus range until Thursday of next week.

