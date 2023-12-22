A brief blast of snow before a stretch of sunshine for the holidays

The first few days of winter have felt more like spring as we reached a high of 10.1C on Friday, getting us close to the record high of 13.3C set all the way back in 1899.

We will get a brief disruption from the warm weather for the next 48 hours, including a blast of overnight flurries through much of southern Alberta.

Some models suggest this system could bring seven centimetres of snow to Calgary, but with the ongoing mild weather, much of that snow will likely melt on contact, making total accumulations difficult to forecast.

Snowfall forecast for Calgary, Banff and Lethbridge on Dec. 22.

Saturday and Sunday will get us closer to what’s seasonal on the temperature front this time of year which is a high of -2C, but there’s no indication of any more snow for possibly the rest of 2023 as another ridge of high pressure moves in on Christmas day.

As the year comes to a close, this December is shaping up to be the warmest on record for Calgary thanks to a particularly strong El Nino setup.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 23-27, 2023.

The mild mornings are also allowing photographers to get outside and snap some great sunrises like this one taken by Lorna Fulsom out in Cochrane.

This sunrise in Cochrane, Alta. (Submitted by: Lorna Fulsom)

If you have a photo you would like us to share on the weather send it to calgaryweatherpics@bellmedia.ca.