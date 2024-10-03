Takedown of reported dangerous driver forces car onto lawn of S.E. Calgary home

A car ended up on the lawn of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday after police conducted a takedown of a suspect reportedly driving dangerously.

Calgary police say they received multiple reports of a man driving erratically in Parkland.

Police deployed six ground units and a helicopter to stop the vehicle, but say the driver wouldn't stop when prompted.

After police used tactics to force the vehicle to pull over, it ended up on a resident's lawn.

In video and pictures submitted to CTV News, a grey car with significant damage to the front end could be seen resting on the lawn of a home in the 700 block of Parkridge Drive S.E., surrounded by police.

A car is seen damaged and smoking following a police takedown in Parkland on Oct. 3, 2024. (Submitted: Lorne Boyechko)

Police say the driver is being investigated for impaired driving. No injuries were reported to police.