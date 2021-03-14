CALGARY -- The weekend wraps up with record breaking temperatures across southern Alberta. That’s followed by a big cool down.

Daytime highs on Monday could be more than 10 C colder than Sunday for some areas in the region, including Calgary.

Flurries are also possible along the foothills with gusty winds at times through central parts of the province. Wind gusts from the north could reach up to 50 km/h around Red Deer to Calgary, stretching east to Coronation.

The drop in temperature is short-lived, however, as double-digit highs return through the middle of the week and continue heading into the following weekend.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Partly cloudy

Overnight: 2°C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy, winds gusty at times, N 30g50 km/h

Daytime high: 4°C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -5°C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -2°C

Wednesday:

Sun and cloud

Daytime high: 12°C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 0°C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11°C

Overnight: A few clouds, 3°C

Friday: