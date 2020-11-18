CALGARY -- Sobeys and Loblaw have announced another 11 cases of COVID-19 in employees at several stores throughout southern Alberta since last week's update.

Both companies operate the majority of supermarkets, pharmacies and liquor stores throughout the region. They have also been proactive when it comes to the pandemic by informing customers of positive cases whenever they are confirmed.

Since the last update, 11 more cases have been found in workers:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 1792 Trans Canada Way S.E., Medicine Hat, Alta., tested positive Nov. 14 (last worked Nov. 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 14 (last worked Nov. 10)

Two employees at the Wholesale Club, located at 1706 Mayor McGrath Dr. S., Lethbridge, Alta., tested positive Nov. 14 (last worked Nov. 10)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore, located at 5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 15 (last worked Nov. 9)

An employee at the Extra Foods, located at 1252 Hwy. 9 S., Drumheller, Alta., tested positive Nov. 17 (last worked Nov. 13)

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway, located at 3737 37 St. S.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 14 (last worked Nov. 8)

An employee at the Safeway, located at 1-755 Lake Bonavista Dr. S.E., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 14 (last worked Nov. 10)

An employee at the Safeway, located at 1-550 University Dr., Lethbridge, Alta., tested positive Nov. 15 (last worked Nov. 5)

An employee at the Safeway, located at 99 Crowfoot Cres. N.W., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 15 (last worked Nov. 14)

An employee at the Sobey's Liquor, located at 1550-7 Mahogany Plaza S.E., Calgary, tested positive Nov. 17 (last worked Nov. 13)

Both companies are regularly releasing details on positive cases in order for customers who visited the stores to take proper precautions, which include self-isolation, monitoring symptoms and seeking testing.