A few more flakes left to fly but brighter conditions expected Thursday through the weekend

    The more consistent, widespread snow is done but the weather will be unstable through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, so isolated pockets of flurries are possible until about 2 p.m.

    Some communities in Calgary are done with the snow, while others will see a few more flakes.

    One more centimetre of snow is possible before this is all said and done.

    We should even see some sunshine in the afternoon, but it will be gusty again:

    This cold air mass is going to stick around for another few days but brighter conditions can be expected Thursday through the weekend.

    Temperatures will get closer to normal by Sunday.

