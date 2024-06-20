A good news-bad news start to the season for Cavalry FC

It's been a strange start to the year for Cavalry FC.

They're not winning but then again, they're not losing either.

Cavalry is sixth in league standings with two wins, seven draws and a loss for 13 points.

Midfielder Fraser Aird says it's almost like a mirror of how Cavalry started last season.

"We've been in this position before," the 29-year-old said.

"Last year, we started off with a lot of draws and there were times where we thought there were games we should've won and kind of points dropped or not brought home when we were on the road. But we're unbeaten in nine games (this year) and we've been here before.

"This is a resilient group and hopefully, we can start putting some wins together and keep our streak going."

Facing his former team

Cavalry will face a tough test on Friday night at Atco Field.

They're going up against the top team in the league, Atletico out of Ottawa, who are off to a 6-3-1 start.

Striker Malcolm Shaw used to play for Ottawa and says the key to beating them is to be organized.

"Taking opportunity of your chances," the 28-year-old said.

"They're on a great run of form and they're first in the league, so they're doing very well and they have a lot of good players. I think the key to beating them is being organized and finishing your chances.

"It's my old team and I'd been there for a good chunk of my career, so it's always good to play your old opposition and it should be a good game."

Honouring Calgary minor soccer

Friday night's match will be Calgary Minor Soccer Appreciation Night.

It's a chance to celebrate youth soccer within Calgary and the clubs that helped some members of Cavalry turn professional.

Midfielder Niko Myroniuk has fond memories of playing soccer in Calgary.

"Winning city finals and celebrating with my dad, who was an assistant coach. Honestly, great experiences and definitely a lot of moments that grew my character and got me to take a jump in levels with football and I think Calgary minor soccer definitely helped with that jump," Myroniuk said.

Others from Cavalry FC who played minor soccer in Calgary are Charlie Trafford, Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Marco Carducci, Max Piepgrass and Caden Rogozinski.

Friday night's game is at 7 p.m., on Atco Field at Spruce Meadows.