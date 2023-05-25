'A little bit harsh': Fee increases for residential parking permits not sitting well with Calgarians

The city says any current parking permits expiring between May 23 and Sept. 30, will automatically be extended until Sept. 30 and there is no need to renew at this time. Starting Aug. 1, residents may be able to renew or apply for and purchase a permit at the new fee structure. The city says any current parking permits expiring between May 23 and Sept. 30, will automatically be extended until Sept. 30 and there is no need to renew at this time. Starting Aug. 1, residents may be able to renew or apply for and purchase a permit at the new fee structure.

