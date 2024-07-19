1 dead, 1 injured in fire at East Village seniors complex

One person died in a fire at a seniors housing complex in the East Village on Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., crews were called to Geo C. King Tower at 807 6th St. S.E. after receiving reports of what people thought was an explosion in one of the fourth-floor suites, Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said.

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames originating from the fourth-floor apartment, but were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

"When they (fire crews) entered the suite, tragically, there was a fatality in that suite," Henke said. "A second individual, who was in the neighbouring suite, was injured as well and was taken to hospital."

The force of the explosion damaged the neighbour's suite.

No information on the deceased or the injured neighbour was available.

Firefighters put the fire out, Henke said, and residents have been allowed to return to their suites.

There’s no word yet on what caused the explosion.

The Geo C. King Tower is a seven-storey building with 143 suites that offers low-income housing to people 60 and older.

"It is really stressful and hard to see something like this, especially when someone dies," Henke said. "A lot of folks (building residents) are upset and that is understandable."