CALGARY
    • Roads closed in Montgomery as crews respond to water-main break

    Some roads in Montgomery were closed on Friday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the scene of a water-main break.

    The break occurred at Bowness Road and 49th Street, near the site of a major feeder-main break in June.

    The city says, however, that Friday’s break is affecting a nearby pipe and not the feeder main itself.

    There is no word on the cause of the break.

    Water could be seen pooling around a nearby fourplex and flowing onto Bowness Road.

    Emergency crews on Bowness Road following a water main break on July 19, 2024. (CTV News)

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

