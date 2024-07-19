Roads closed in Montgomery as crews respond to water-main break

Some roads in Montgomery were closed on Friday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the scene of a water-main break.

The break occurred at Bowness Road and 49th Street, near the site of a major feeder-main break in June.

The city says, however, that Friday’s break is affecting a nearby pipe and not the feeder main itself.

There is no word on the cause of the break.

Water could be seen pooling around a nearby fourplex and flowing onto Bowness Road.

Emergency crews on Bowness Road following a water main break on July 19, 2024. (CTV News)

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…