CALGARY -- More than 200 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive holiday hampers as a result of a partnership between the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC), Toys R Us, and the Calgary Foundation.

With many Indigenous families already struggling due to a slumping economy in Calgary, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed an even greater strain on finances for some.

“When we announced the campaign, my phone had over 190 calls,” said Lori Johnstone of the AFCC. “I couldn’t keep up, it took me two days to call everybody back.”

Crews have been busy assembling and distributing the hampers since early December, but Johnstone expects aid requests to surge as the calendar moves to 2021.

“Some of the stories we hear are university students moving back home because they have nowhere else to go, and larger families in dire need because the income-earners have lost their jobs,” said Johnstone.

“A lot of people have reached out for help.”

The holiday hampers are oriented toward a Christmas dinner, including items such as turkey or ham, vegetables, and condiments. Gift hampers will additionally include a gift for each child, a family game, and an Indigenous or diabetic cookbook.

While the final holiday hampers will be delivered Dec. 18, Johnstone said there are plans for further to campaigns to help families in need to be launched January.