‘A move in the right direction’: Water consumption declines Saturday

Calgary water consumption dropped to 475 million litres Saturday, down from 492 million litres Friday.

“This is still above our target, but it is still a move in the right direction,” the city said in a media release.

City officials say that consumption of treated water needs to be limited to 450 million litres a day or the city risks running out of drinking water.

With hot weather predicted for the next several days, the city advocates for using collected rainwater, grey water from your shower or water from one of the city’s three river water pick up sites for outdoor residential or commercial use.

Spokesperson Francois Bouchart said the city has received 398 complaints about water misuse, including 275 at homes and multi-family buildings and 67 at businesses.

He said bylaw officers have been working through the weekend to follow up on complaints.

The fine for outdoor water use during Stage 4 restrictions is $3,000.