‘A move in the right direction’: Water consumption declines Saturday
Calgary water consumption dropped to 475 million litres Saturday, down from 492 million litres Friday.
“This is still above our target, but it is still a move in the right direction,” the city said in a media release.
City officials say that consumption of treated water needs to be limited to 450 million litres a day or the city risks running out of drinking water.
With hot weather predicted for the next several days, the city advocates for using collected rainwater, grey water from your shower or water from one of the city’s three river water pick up sites for outdoor residential or commercial use.
Spokesperson Francois Bouchart said the city has received 398 complaints about water misuse, including 275 at homes and multi-family buildings and 67 at businesses.
He said bylaw officers have been working through the weekend to follow up on complaints.
The fine for outdoor water use during Stage 4 restrictions is $3,000.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Fire at Hells Angels retail store being investigated by Toronto Police
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Ed O'Neill found out 'Married… with Children' was cancelled in a very awkward way
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
Two more devastating fires in northwestern Ontario
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
Buried beneath: Historic wooden sailboat re-emerges in N.S. as sand washes away
On the shores of the Avon River, 80 kilometres northwest of Halifax, Mother Nature has uncovered rich layers of 19th century maritime history.
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
Guelph, Ont. man loses $28K to online cryptocurrency scam featuring video of Prime Minister
A Guelph, Ont. man says he has lost $28,500 after he fell for an online scam featuring a video of the Prime Minister.
Germany is set to elect its first far-right party in state elections since the Nazi era
The far-right Alternative for Germany won a state election for the first time Sunday in the country’s east, and was set to finish at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote, projections showed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
-
Motorcycle crash closes Highway 2 near High Prairie
A motorcycle crash briefly closed a section of Highway 2 near High Prairie on Sunday.
-
Covenant Health struggling as province plans to transfer services: AMA president
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says the province's plan to transfer some hospital services to Covenant Health doesn't make sense, as those facilities are also struggling.
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Vancouver
-
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
-
5 people taken to hospital after crash on Sea to Sky Highway
Five people were taken to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday afternoon.
-
Victoria firefighters rescue cat and 6 kittens after apartment blaze
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
Vancouver Island
-
Humpback whale calf struck by BC Ferries vessel 'likely to survive,' research society says
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
-
Victoria firefighters rescue cat and 6 kittens after apartment blaze
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
-
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
-
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
-
Canadian dog lovers gather for annual show in Saskatoon
Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, with each breed having been specifically bred for a purpose. Some to hunt, some to pull a sled, some to smell, and some to be the perfect companion. At Prairieland Park on Sunday, the annual Saskatoon Kennel & Obedience Club dog show took place.
Regina
-
'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
-
Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
-
'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
Toronto
-
Fire at Hells Angels retail store being investigated by Toronto Police
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
-
37-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area
A 37-year-old Brampton man has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto's Belgravia area.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot outside of a building in St. James Town Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Canada Post faces critical juncture amid mounting losses
Canada Post's board says the Crown corporation is at a "critical juncture," as it faces competition from private carriers, it's considering adding delivery on weekends.
-
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
-
Montreal student heading to SpaceX
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
Atlantic
-
Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
-
RCMP investigating homicide in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
-
Halifax, police should apologize for handling of 2021 encampment eviction: review
An independent review of actions taken by the municipality of Halifax and city police during evictions of homeless encampments that turned violent in 2021 says both parties made mistakes in their handling of the incident and should issue an apology.
Winnipeg
-
Thousands march through downtown Winnipeg for annual Sikh celebration
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
-
Have you seen Jason? WPS search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
-
2 hospitalized after back-to-back stabbings in downtown Winnipeg
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.
-
Barrhaven residents want faster solution to dangerous bridge over Jock River
Residents in Ottawa’s south end say a bridge they use to access their community is dangerous and a solution to fix it is still years away.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
-
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
-
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
Barrie
-
Beachgoers brave windy Wasaga Beach
Families tried to make the best of a windy day at Wasaga Beach on the Sunday before Labour Day, while business along Beach Drive reflected on the summer that was.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a driver who fled the scene.
-
Third suspect arrested in Owen Sound assault
Owen Sound Police arrested a third suspect they had been searching for who was allegedly involved in a violent incident on Sunday, August 18.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roundabout resident, mould forces tenant out of Cambridge home, where to find convenience stores selling alcohol
This week’s most-read stories include a man setting up a tent in a Kitchener roundabout, a Cambridge family forced from their home by mould, and a map of the convenience stores that will soon start selling alcohol.
London
-
Suspended Sarnia police officer facing additional charges including assault, animal cruelty
Sarnia police were called to a dispute involving two people known to each other on Friday. One of the individuals involved was suspended Sarnia police officer Sean Van Vlymen, 47.
-
Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle jersey part of estate auction of autographed sports jerseys up for bid in London
Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio were never friends. However, they did sign a baseball jersey together, and now it’s up for sale in London.
-
ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
Windsor
-
Windsor musician receives rare honour of taking the stage at Detroit Jazz Festival
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
-
Man charged after allegedly assaulting two people with a machete
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.
-
Wallaceburg man facing charges after disturbance call in Chatham
A man has been arrested for assault in Chatham-Kent.