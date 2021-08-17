CALGARY -- Roy Newman's family has been farming the same land southeast of Calgary for nearly 120 years, but he says this growing season certainly stands out.

"It's just so dry," Newman said.

"June really hurt us. It caught us in the middle of when all the plants are flowering and it just devastated the crops back then."

His operation includes grain and cattle on multiple properties in southern and central Alberta.

What it is that devastated the crops is a combination of higher than normal temperatures and a lack of precipitation. By Newman's account, it's one of the worst years he's experienced.

"It was just a rollercoaster ride," he said.

"Markets are now going up, grain prices are at an all-time high. We've never seen it so high. We have nothing, we can't grab it. You just want to grab these great markets, but there's a reason, because everyone is so dry."

According to the latest Alberta Crop Report, less than 18 per cent of the province's major crops are in good to excellent condition. The five-year average is 69 per cent.

Rain finally arrived in parts of Alberta on Monday evening and Tuesday and, while it's too late to help much with this year's crops, Newman says the moisture is still welcomed.

"We needed this rain just for next year, for sure," he said. "It's a total relief. Even for this year. Our trees, everything needs a relief. Cattle, everything."