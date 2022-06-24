A sunny and summery weekend in Calgary
A sunny and summery weekend in Calgary
There is a strong likelihood that by the time you read this, the brunt of rainshowers will have quit and fallen off.
The rain looked to be heaviest heading out of the 4 a.m. hour; the remainder of Calgary's day will feel somewhat like yesterday afternoon, where we mixed periods of sun with pockets of moisture; some of this didn't make it to ground. The pressure shift will create a strong dose of wind from the north, which will impact our bottom-line temperatures and keep us cooler.
Thereafter, the forecast becomes difficult to speak on in long form; how does one address a large high pressure ridge that overtakes us for three days? Saturday, Sunday and Monday all share a number of qualities; abundant sunshine, light wind, and temperatures of at least 20 C. Previously, the ridge was expected to drop off a half-day early, giving Monday a cooler and wetter end. Not the case, now.
That's nearly the extent of the wave, however; Tuesday yields warmth, but cloud will build into at least afternoon showers. At most, another period of potential storms is on the way.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Friday
- Cloudy, scattered showers
- Daytime high: 15 C
- Evening: clear, low 6 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: clear, low 9 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Evening: clear, low 10 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Tuesday
- Mainly cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C
Today's photo is yesterday evening's pic of the day; Brian was south of Longview Wednesday and snapped this shot.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share my way on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A sunny and summery weekend in Calgary
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage
The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces 'catastrophe' because of the growing shortage of food around the globe.
YouTube could manipulate algorithm under streaming bill: CRTC chair
The chairman of Canada's broadcast regulator says it might ask platforms such as YouTube to 'manipulate' their algorithms to make Canadian music easier to find, under powers in the proposed online streaming bill.
EXCLUSIVE | AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks out on suspension
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play following her suspension by the organization.
Japan says Chinese coast guard ships in longest violation of its territorial waters in a decade
Two Chinese coast guard ships navigated Japan's territorial waters near a chain of disputed islands for more than 64 hours this week, Japanese authorities said Friday -- the longest incursion of its kind in a decade.
When will inflation peak? Here’s what economists have to say
As inflation continues to soar, economists say Canadians will have to curb their spending and adjust for higher interest rates. In a report released this week, Statistics Canada said Canada’s year-over-year rate of inflation hit 7.7 per cent in May, the highest it has been since 1983.
Canadians picked 6th and 7th in NBA draft
Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe took very different paths to the NBA, but their pro dreams were realized just minutes apart on Thursday.
Owners of Jumbo Floating Restaurant backtrack on sinking claims as authorities investigate
The owners of an iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant that made headlines around the world after reports emerged it had sunk at sea, appeared Thursday to walk-back earlier claims it was beyond salvageable, insisting the vessel 'was still in the waters' near the Paracel Islands, as calls grow for a full investigation into the incident.
CDC investigates 'one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease' in U.S. history among gay and bisexual men in Florida
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health are investigating 'one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history,' the CDC said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
When will inflation peak? Here’s what economists have to say
As inflation continues to soar, economists say Canadians will have to curb their spending and adjust for higher interest rates. In a report released this week, Statistics Canada said Canada’s year-over-year rate of inflation hit 7.7 per cent in May, the highest it has been since 1983.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty Act
Three of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force, while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
COVID-19 vaccines saved 20M lives in 1st year, scientists say
Nearly 20 million lives were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, but even more deaths could have been prevented if international targets for the shots had been reached, researchers reported Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lottery winner will share $2M prize with her family
A newly made multimillionaire says she plans to split her prize with family members.
-
Music festivals, more late-night food and drink options part of Vancouver mayor's vision for improved nightlife
On Thursday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the launch of a new Office for Night Time Economy aimed at boosting Vancouver's nightlife.
-
Band demands answers after Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
Leaders from a small Saskatchewan First Nation want answers after a teenage member who'd been missing for nearly a year was found dead in an apartment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Atlantic
-
MCC documents show RCMP's reluctance to talk to media about emergency alert
Much was made over the failure to issue an emergency alert during the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years ago. Now, Mass Casualty Commission documents show how frustrated RCMP leadership was over constant questioning about the decision.
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria group that supports sex workers seeks donations for new outreach van
A group that runs Victoria's only seven-night-a-week mobile outreach service that supports sex workers is calling on the community for support.
-
RCMP identify man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.
-
Victoria passes demolition waste and deconstruction bylaw
The new bylaw means that, in Victoria, contractors must now unbuild buildings and salvage what they can, rather than demolishing the structure and sending the waste to the landfill.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, cabinet to be sworn in today
Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet will be sworn in today to form the 43rd Parliament of Ontario.
-
Does the 'Eco Mode' button actually save you money on gas?
Experts are divided on whether the 'Eco Mode' button will save drivers money on gas.
-
Toronto police ticketing cyclists in High Park a 'waste of resources,' advocate says
A lawyer and advocate says Toronto police are wasting resources by having officers stake out intersections at High Park to catch speeding cyclists.
Montreal
-
What's open and closed this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Montrealer Bennedict Mathurin goes sixth in NBA draft in banner year for Canadian basketball
Mathurin, who grew up in Montreal North and whose parents are from Haiti -- he speaks English, French, Spanish and Creole -- hugged his mom and sister before walking up to the stage. His pick, one of two Canadians snapped up in the first round, was celebrated across the country.
-
Man, 62, in critical condition after being stabbed by son, say Montreal police
A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed by his son in St-Laurent, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivities
Ottawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
Kitchener
-
Mayor addresses upcoming eviction at Kitchener encampment
Kitchener's mayor addressed the ongoing crisis at the city's biggest encampment on Thursday, including some of the suggestions on how to help residents as the June 30 eviction deadline nears.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, cabinet to be sworn in today
Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet will be sworn in today to form the 43rd Parliament of Ontario.
-
Vehicles damaged at Waterloo dealerships
Vehicles at three Waterloo car dealerships were damaged early Thursday morning, and police are hoping the public can help them identify the two suspects.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 Sask.: 12 deaths reported in Sask., 157 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 12-18, down five from the previous update.
-
Claim that a boat 'works awesome' doesn't count as a warranty, Sask. judge says
An attempt to claim damages for a boat that sputtered to a stop during its first outing didn't hold water with a Saskatoon judge.
-
Saskatoon's downtown temporary shelter could soon have a patio for its clients
The City of Saskatoon-led Safety/Maintenance Committee and the Saskatoon Tribal Council are in talks to create a dedicated outdoor space at the STC Wellness Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Chelmsford woman killed in motorcycle crash with moose on Highway 144
A 60-year-old woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford was killed Thursday night after she hit a moose with her motorcycle on Highway 144.
-
Mazda 3 stopped in western Quebec with ATV strapped to the roof
Police in western Quebec say an officer pulled over a vehicle this week with an "unorthodox and unusual" method of transporting an all-terrain vehicle, which was strapped to the roof of the car near Gatineau, Que.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's allegation she was sexually assaulted after taking taxi under investigation
A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted earlier this month sometime after getting in a taxi to go home from a friend's place.
-
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
Regina
-
School lunchroom fees should be blamed on provincial government: Sask. NDP say
The NDP opposition is calling on the provincial government to take the blame for school lunchroom fees. Several school boards plan to implement them for fall to cover government funding shortfalls.
-
Two suspects charged with 1st-degree murder after alleged victim dies in hospital: Regina police
Regina police have charged two suspects with first-degree murder after the victim of an assault died from her injuries in hospital earlier this month.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of season
The Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.