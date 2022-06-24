A sunny and summery weekend in Calgary

There is a strong likelihood that by the time you read this, the brunt of rainshowers will have quit and fallen off.

The rain looked to be heaviest heading out of the 4 a.m. hour; the remainder of Calgary's day will feel somewhat like yesterday afternoon, where we mixed periods of sun with pockets of moisture; some of this didn't make it to ground. The pressure shift will create a strong dose of wind from the north, which will impact our bottom-line temperatures and keep us cooler.

Thereafter, the forecast becomes difficult to speak on in long form; how does one address a large high pressure ridge that overtakes us for three days? Saturday, Sunday and Monday all share a number of qualities; abundant sunshine, light wind, and temperatures of at least 20 C. Previously, the ridge was expected to drop off a half-day early, giving Monday a cooler and wetter end. Not the case, now.

That's nearly the extent of the wave, however; Tuesday yields warmth, but cloud will build into at least afternoon showers. At most, another period of potential storms is on the way.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Cloudy, scattered showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Today's photo is yesterday evening's pic of the day; Brian was south of Longview Wednesday and snapped this shot.

