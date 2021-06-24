CALGARY -- It is expected to be a beautiful, sunny weekend in Calgary. Check out some fun events scheduled around the city for Jun. 25 to Jun. 27.

DINOSAURS: AWAKENED AT THE CALGARY ZOO

Have you ever wanted to visit Jurassic Park? Well now is your chance! The Calgary Zoo’s Dinosaurs: Awakened exhibit brings visitors back to the time when dinosaurs roamed the earth. With 26 realistic animatronic dinosaurs representing over 17 species, guests are in for a fully prehistoric experience. The exhibit offers both education on dinosaurs, as well as information on how to prevent further endangerment to vulnerable species.

Tickets are $29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children up to age 15. The park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entrance to the show at 4 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the Calgary Zoo website.

DOUBLE FEATURES AT THE B!G ART DRIVE-IN

The B!g Art Drive In is featuring a variety of family friendly movies this weekend. Trolls: World Tour and Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw are playing on Friday night, with The Lego Batman and Batman: The Dark Knight on Saturday. Finish off the weekend with a triple flick of How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., and Jurassic Park on Sunday. What better way to finish off a day at “Dinosaurs: Awaken” than with a screening of Jurassic Park?

The drive in is being held at Telus Spark, 220 St Georges Drive Northeast. Admission is $40 a car of up to five people. Drinks and snacks are also available. Tickets can be reserved on the B!g Art Drive In website.

FREE ADMISSION AT GLENBOW

This Saturday is the last weekend the Glenbow Museum is offering free admission to celebrate their reopening. The museum is featuring an exhibit entitled "Dynamic Connections – Threads of Living Memories," an Inuit display showcasing memories through stitching. A Maud Lewis exhibition featuring her use of repetition and motifs throughout her career is also on display.

Admission is free for all ages but must be reserved online in advance at the museum’s website. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CALGARY NIGHT MARKET

Get ready to shop in the twilight this weekend! The Calgary Night Market is running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday night. The market features products from local vendors, artisans, and entrepreneurs. Grab a handmade trinket or chow down on some homemade street food.

Admission to the market is free. It is located at the Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade Southwest.