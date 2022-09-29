Above-seasonal days continue for Calgary

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

NATO said Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of the 30-member-countries organization as it suggested that damage to two gas pipelines off Denmark and would-be member Sweden in international waters in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage.

Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

Russia on Friday will formally annex parts of Ukraine where separation 'referendums' received approval, the Kremlin's spokesman said, confirming the expectations of Ukrainian and Western officials who have denounced the Moscow-managed votes as illegal, forced and rigged.

    NEW | Southern resident killer whale population falls to 73

    An annual census of B.C.'s southern resident killer whales shows a decline in their numbers since last summer. As of July 1, the endangered orca population consisted of 73 mammals, a decrease of one since July 2021.

    Researchers with the Washington state-based Orca Behavior Institute and the Center for Whale Research both reported sightings of the new calf Thursday. (Orca Behavior Institute)

  • B.C. tourism minister resigns due to 'pressing and urgent personal matters'

    British Columbia's tourism minister has resigned from cabinet and gone on medical leave effective immediately, the premier announced Wednesday. In a brief statement, John Horgan said Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport Melanie Mark "advised me of her decision to resign her cabinet portfolio and go on medical leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters."

