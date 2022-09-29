Above-seasonal days continue for Calgary

We gave it a good try yesterday. For those who missed it, the primary site for recording daily high temperatures put us at 28.2 C; the secondary site at the airport registered 28.4 C. The previous record was 28.9 C.

That was our last chance at a record-break for a little while, as our temperatures have fallen out of that range for some time.

The embedded low that's stuffed full of cool air will generate some showers this morning, though our current humidity factor will disallow a good portion of that rain from even reaching the surface. It'll be a good, honest try all the same. Northern wind will become a factor leading into the afternoon, with northerly gusts picking up and sticking around until we're through Friday; 40 kilometre per hour gusts will be the mainstay, but values in the 50s are possible.

Afterward, the low moves on, and we return to the conditions set out previously; warm weather from the colossal ridge we've been under will resume, though with less gusto than we had previous.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 12 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Your pic of the day is part of a series linked to this tweet here:

Alright... I'd like @CTVCalgary's Pic of the Day tonight to hit the theme of 'Fall Colours.'

Let's see what you've got! #yyc #Calgary — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) September 28, 2022

Thanks to everyone who submitted!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.