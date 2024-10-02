Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare

Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.

Rochelle, 16, was last seen near the Alberta Children's Hospital on Oki Drive at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Police say all efforts to find Rochelle so far have been unsuccessful and her family is concerned for her well-being.

She is described as 5'2" (157 centimetres) tall, 106 pounds (48 kilograms) with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Rochelle was wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Atlanta" on it in white writing.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved and the case doesn't meet the threshold of an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information about Rochelle’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.