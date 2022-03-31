Agreement protects nearly 700 hectares of land near Waterton Lakes National Park

Elk, golden eagles and even some species whose habitats are considered to be at risk in Canada now have more space to live near Waterton Lakes National Park.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) says it partnered with the Shoderee Ranch to work out an agreement to protect more than four kilometres of the western riverbank of the Waterton River, as well as a significant quantity of land.

With the new addition, the NCC says it has now conserved approximately 75 per cent of the Waterton Park front focal area, a region of lands along a 45-kilometre stretch on the northeast border of the park.

The group says the lands, which include 120 hectares of wetlands and riparian areas, 55 hectares of foothills parkland forest and an additional 340 hectares of native grasslands, are part of the winter ranges of elk, bighorn sheep, moose and mule deer.

It also provides critical space for the survival of other species.

"These landscapes provide habitat to animals listed under Canada’s Species at Risk Act, such as western grebe (special concern) and red-sided gartersnake, which is listed as sensitive in Alberta," the NCC said in a release.

While some of the land will be preserved in its natural state, the NCC says the land will also remain a working cattle ranch.

"Waterton Lakes National Park and NCC's Waterton Park front project is a very special place in Canada where NCC, ranchers, Parks Canada, the local community, NGOs and other groups have worked together to conserve this precious landscape, while providing for sustainable ranching and the well-being of all of us. This is truly a remarkable conservation partnership," said Tom Lynch-Staunton, regional vice-president with the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The protection of land in the area also has a positive effect on the environment and the water cycle in the region.

"The intact riparian zones and wetlands on the Shoderee Ranch and other conservation lands in the Waterton Park Front act as a sponges on the landscape, slowing the flow of water downstream. In times of drought, they store water; during spring melts and heavy rains, they help soak up much of the excess. This maintains a steady release of water and keeps it from rushing downstream."

The project was made possible with the support of the federal government, as well as the partnership and shared vision of the Flundra family, who owns the Shoderee Ranch.

"We are very fortunate to work with NCC in conserving this beautiful and rich natural landscape, while ensuring my family can continue sustainably ranching for generations to come," said Kathy Flundra, owner of the Shoderee Ranch.

The NCC has protected more than 15,400 hectares of land in the area, one of the largest private efforts in the country.