AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.

AHS says EMS dispatch is functioning with "back-up procedures" and calls to 911 are not affected, but Health Link 811 is only available in a limited capacity and will see longer wait times than usual.

In an emergency, people should continue to call 911.

Just before noon, AHS announced it was postponing some elective, non-urgent surgeries until the outage is resolved.

All impacted patients will be contacted directly, and procedures will "rebooked as soon as possible," said officials.

Emergency and urgent surgeries are continuing.

Community lab services are also being impacted and will be reduced at some sites. Urgent results are being communicated by fax and/or telephone.

Albertans can still visit AHS.ca.

Updates on the network outage will be posted to a new temporary website created by AHS.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…