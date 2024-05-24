AHS rescinds order to close Calgary halal business
A week after a Calgary halal business was told to close by Alberta Health Services, the agency has allowed it to reopen again.
Alta Halal Meat, a halal butcher at 6426 36 St. N.E., is open for business after officials were able to confirm that the products it was selling was inspected properly.
The business was ordered closed on May 17 after a health inspector questioned the validity of its inspection stamps, which AHS said were "blurred."
In an update Friday morning, AHS said the business was able to provide documentation that all of its "prepared, processed and displayed" food product came from "approved sources."
Officials say they were also able to provide documentation for all meat products from April and a written summary all its cleaning procedures.
"With these measures met, the business now meets the criteria for reopening," AHS said.
